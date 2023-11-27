James Hardie Industries plc - ADR (JHX) Price Target Increased by 9.91% to 36.12

The average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries plc - ADR (NYSE:JHX) has been revised to 36.12 / share. This is an increase of 9.91% from the prior estimate of 32.86 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.54 to a high of 40.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.35% from the latest reported closing price of 31.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries plc - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.11%, an increase of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 6,650K shares. The put/call ratio of JHX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 991K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 73.19% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 642K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing a decrease of 87.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 85.70% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 206K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 65.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 205K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 30.01% over the last quarter.

SGIDX - Steward Global Equity Income Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 0.64% over the last quarter.

James Hardie Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.