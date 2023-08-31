James Hardie Industries plc - ADR (JHX) Price Target Increased by 13.92% to 32.80

The average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries plc - ADR (NYSE:JHX) has been revised to 32.80 / share. This is an increase of 13.92% from the prior estimate of 28.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.68 to a high of 37.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.78% from the latest reported closing price of 29.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries plc - ADR. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.10%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 6,850K shares. The put/call ratio of JHX is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,201K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 978K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 349.47% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 215K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 21.27% over the last quarter.

SGIDX - Steward Global Equity Income Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 182K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 29.41% over the last quarter.

James Hardie Industries Background Information

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board.

