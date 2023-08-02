James Hardie Industries plc - ADR (JHX) Price Target Increased by 11.32% to 28.80

The average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries plc - ADR (NYSE:JHX) has been revised to 28.80 / share. This is an increase of 11.32% from the prior estimate of 25.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.08 to a high of 35.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.72% from the latest reported closing price of 29.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.10%, an increase of 26.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.07% to 6,774K shares. The put/call ratio of JHX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,161K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 95.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 2,580.98% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 878K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 45.91% over the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 428K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 59,961.49% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 211K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 26.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 190K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 6.79% over the last quarter.

James Hardie Industries Background Information

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board.

