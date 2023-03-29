James Hardie Industries (JHX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.56, changing hands as high as $21.93 per share. James Hardie Industries plc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.25 per share, with $31.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.86.

