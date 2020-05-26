James Hardie Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JHX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.95, changing hands as high as $17.09 per share. James Hardie Industries plc shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHX's low point in its 52 week range is $8.98 per share, with $22.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.03.

