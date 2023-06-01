James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Price Target Increased by 8.71% to 39.90

The average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) has been revised to 39.90 / share. This is an increase of 8.71% from the prior estimate of 36.70 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.49 to a high of 48.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.15% from the latest reported closing price of 37.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 29.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.11%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.30% to 33,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,844K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 13.40% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 3,855K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares, representing a decrease of 34.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 28.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,402K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 11.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,368K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 13.99% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,400K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 14.17% over the last quarter.

