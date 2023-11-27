James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Price Target Increased by 6.17% to 54.46

The average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) has been revised to 54.46 / share. This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 51.30 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.57 to a high of 61.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.38% from the latest reported closing price of 46.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.12%, an increase of 32.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.85% to 36,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,946K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,852K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 26.78% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 3,756K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,519K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 22.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,420K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 29.44% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,414K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.