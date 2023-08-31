James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Price Target Increased by 19.46% to 50.53

The average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) has been revised to 50.53 / share. This is an increase of 19.46% from the prior estimate of 42.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.86 to a high of 58.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from the latest reported closing price of 45.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.10%, a decrease of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 33,838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,852K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,844K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 0.28% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 3,756K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,855K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 5.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,519K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 22.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,379K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 2.41% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,406K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.