James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Price Target Decreased by 22.57% to 36.44

The average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) has been revised to 36.44 / share. This is an decrease of 22.57% from the prior estimate of 47.06 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.07 to a high of 46.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.72% from the latest reported closing price of 31.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 530K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AQR Global Risk Balanced Portfolio Class B holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

True Wealth Design holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AB Global Dynamic Allocation Portfolio Class B holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 18.32% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.11%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 27,607K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.