James Hardie in court over disclosure obligations breach

May 10, 2023 — 07:44 pm EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX said on Thursday it will defend a proceeding brought by a group in Australia's Supreme Court, alleging that the company breached some disclosure obligations on statements made on its performance outlook last year.

The building materials maker said the class action was brought on behalf of persons who acquired a stake in the company between February and November in 2022.

