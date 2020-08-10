James Hardie first-quarter profit dips 1%

US Markets
Australia's James Hardie Industries on Tuesday said first-quarter profit fell 1%, hit by low sales volumes in Europe and the closure of several manufacturing plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's biggest fibre cement maker said adjusted net operating profit for the quarter ended June 30 was $89.3 million, compared with $90.2 million a year ago.

The Dublin-based company, which had previously withheld its annual forecast citing coronavirus-led uncertainty, said it expects adjusted net operating profit between $330 million and $390 million in fiscal 2021.

