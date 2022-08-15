James Hardie cuts profit forecast as inflation reins in housing market

Adds background, CFO quote

Aug 16 - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, the world's largest fibre cement maker, on Tuesday lowered its full-year profit forecast, as rising inflationary pressures globally dampened the previously brisk growth in housing markets.

Rising interest rate hikes have also weighed on demand for the company's building materials as the housing market is one of the sectors most sensitive to the raise.

The company said significant inflationary pressures across almost all its categories resulted in higher production and distribution costs, with freight, pulp, natural gas, labour, and cement having the greatest impact on gross margin.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Miele attributed the cut in outlook mainly to "continued inflationary pressures, our lowered expectations regarding Europe segment EBIT, the impact of a strengthening U.S. dollar on the translation of our APAC and Europe earnings and housing market uncertainty."

The Dublin-based firm said it now expects fiscal 2023 adjusted net profit between $730 million and $780 million, down from its earlier forecast of $740 million to $820 million.

It recorded an adjusted net operating profit of $154.3 million in the first quarter, up from $134.2 million a year ago.

Net sales came in at $1 billion, up 19% from last year, with its North America segment contributing $740.1 million.

