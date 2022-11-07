James Hardie cuts fiscal 2023 profit view as inflation clouds housing market

Adds details on outlook, CEO comment and background

Nov 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX on Tuesday lowered its earnings forecast for fiscal 2023 for the second time, as the world's largest fiber cement maker saw volumes across all three key regions tumbling amid uncertainties around a slowing housing market.

Demand in the housing market has tapered down owing to an aggressive policy tightening by global central banks to contain decades-high inflation, making it less affordable for consumers to take out mortgages.

The Dublin-based firm now expects full-year adjusted net income between $650 million and $710 million, down from $730 million to $780 million. That compares with a Refinitiv estimate of $730.1 million.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes dropped in September and data for the prior month was revised lower, as the housing market in the country continues to stand out as the economic sector absorbing the hardest hit from the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

"We see a weakened housing market for the remainder of our fiscal year, softening volumes in all three regions we participate in," James Hardie Chief Executive Aaron Erter said.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.