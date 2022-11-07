James Hardie cuts fiscal 2023 profit forecast

Nov 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX on Tuesday lowered its earnings forecast for fiscal 2023 for the second time, as the world's largest fiber cement maker flagged uncertainties around soaring inflation and slowing housing activity in its key markets.

The Dublin-based firm now expects full-year adjusted net income between $650 million and $710 million, down from an earlier range of $730 million to $780 million. That compares with a Refinitiv estimate of $730.1 million.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.