James Hardie cuts fiscal 2023 profit forecast

November 07, 2022 — 03:39 pm EST

Nov 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX on Tuesday lowered its earnings forecast for fiscal 2023 for the second time, as the world's largest fiber cement maker flagged uncertainties around soaring inflation and slowing housing activity in its key markets.

The Dublin-based firm now expects full-year adjusted net income between $650 million and $710 million, down from an earlier range of $730 million to $780 million. That compares with a Refinitiv estimate of $730.1 million.

