James Hardie Continues Share Buy-Back

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries PLC has announced an update to their ongoing stock buy-back program, informing the market of the daily acquisition of shares. As of the latest announcement on May 25, 2024, the company has repurchased 125,000 shares on the previous day, contributing to a total of 4,367,403 shares bought back to date. The shares involved in the buy-back are James Hardie’s CHESS Depositary Interests, trading under the ASX code JHX.

For further insights into AU:JHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.