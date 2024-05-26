James Hardie Continues Share Buy-Back

News & Insights

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries PLC has announced an update to their ongoing stock buy-back program, informing the market of the daily acquisition of shares. As of the latest announcement on May 25, 2024, the company has repurchased 125,000 shares on the previous day, contributing to a total of 4,367,403 shares bought back to date. The shares involved in the buy-back are James Hardie’s CHESS Depositary Interests, trading under the ASX code JHX.

