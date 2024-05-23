James Hardie Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries PLC has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 125,000 securities on the previous day, as part of an ongoing market buy-back. The company has acquired a total of 4,242,403 securities to date, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

