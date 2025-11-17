James Hardie Boosts FY26 Net Sales & EBITDA View; Appoints Nigel Stein As Chair & Ryan Lada As CFO

(RTTNews) - While announcing its second quarter results, James Hardie Industries plc (JHX, JHX.AX) raised its fiscal year 2026 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also appointed Nigel Stein as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective November 17, 2025, and named Ryan Lada as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

In addition, James Hardie announced the formation of an ad-hoc Integration and Performance Committee of the Board to oversee integration, synergy delivery, and overall business performance during this important period. The Committee will be chaired by Board member Jesse Singh and will include CEO and Board member Aaron Erter, along with current directors Howard Heckes and Persio Lisboa.

Nigel Stein brings extensive leadership experience, having served as Chairman of Inchcape from 2018 to 2024 and as a non-executive director from 2015 to 2024. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of GKN Ltd from 2012 to 2017, where he held senior roles in general management and finance, including six years as Group CFO. He also served as an independent non-executive director on the Board of Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley) from 2003 to 2011.

Ryan Lada succeeds Rachel Wilson as CFO. Wilson, who is stepping down after two years in the role, will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until March 31, 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Lada was most recently CFO at Watts Water Technologies and previously CFO of The AZEK Company, where he joined in 2022 as Vice President of Corporate Finance. He brings nearly two decades of global finance and leadership experience to James Hardie.

James Hardie has updated its fiscal year 2026 guidance, projecting net sales for Siding & Trim in the range of $2.925billion to $2.995 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $2.675 billion to $2.850 billion. Net sales for Deck, Rail & Accessories are expected to come in between $780 million and $800 million, slightly higher than the prior range of $775 million to $800 million. Adjusted EBITDA for Siding & Trim is forecast at $920 million to $955 million, while Deck, Rail & Accessories are expected to deliver $215 million to $225 million. This brings total adjusted EBITDA to $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion, up from the earlier guidance of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Free cash flow remains unchanged at a minimum of $200 million. All guidance figures incorporate a partial-year contribution from the AZEK acquisition, which was consolidated into James Hardie's results following the closing on July 1, 2025.

