James Hardie to Boost Market Expansion With the Acquisition of AZEK

James Hardie Industries plc JHX has entered into a definitive agreement with The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK to acquire it for a total transaction value of $8.75 billion, including the latter’s net debt of approximately $386 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. The transaction will be executed through a combination of cash and James Hardie shares.

Terms of JHX’s Agreement With AZEK

Per the agreement, AZEK’s shareholders will receive $26.45 in cash along with 1.0340 ordinary shares of James Hardie, which are to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, for each share of AZEK common stock they own. Upon the closure of this strategic transaction, the shareholders will own about 74% and 26%, respectively, of James Hardie and AZEK combined.



The acquisition is expected to close in the latter half of the calendar year 2025, upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and AZEK shareholder approval.

Potential Benefits of James Hardie’s Acquisition

James Hardie, being a provider of high-performance, low-maintenance building products and solutions, after acquiring AZEK, a leading manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, will combinedly offer a diversified portfolio and enhance the customer value chain. This amalgamated setup will be able to expand its market reach in North America to $23 billion, unlocking the opportunity to drive accelerated material conversion across its combined product offering.



Furthermore, JHX and AZEK together will offer customers a comprehensive solution of sustainable exterior and outdoor living brands and result in a company having an accelerated growth rate, peer-leading profitability and robust cash generation. In the trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2024, both companies (on a combined basis) generated $5.9 billion in net sales, more than $1.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31%.



James Hardie is expected to generate a robust annual free cash flow of more than $1 billion after the amalgamated company achieves the run-rate cost synergies. Also, this strategic transaction is expected to prove accretive for JHX’s cash earnings per share in the first fiscal year after closure. Notably, after the acquisition, JHX expects to execute up to $500 million of share repurchases in the first 12 months.

JHX Stock Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, JHX stock has lost 23% compared with the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry’s 4.2% decline. The ongoing housing market uncertainties, especially in multi-family starts, and lingering raw material headwinds are adversely impacting the company’s prospects. However, with this strategic buyout, JHX is likely to foster its sales trend across different businesses and bolster its growth in the upcoming period. The optimism about the housing market in the latter half of the calendar year 2025 is likely to bode well for the company.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, the company has a VGM Score of B, supported by a Growth Score of B and a Momentum Score of A.

