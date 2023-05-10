James Halstead (LSE:JHD) Price Target Decreased by 6.25% to 306.00

The average one-year price target for James Halstead (LSE:JHD) has been revised to 306.00 / share. This is an decrease of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 326.40 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.80 to a high of 336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.02% from the latest reported closing price of 211.00 / share.

James Halstead Maintains 3.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Halstead. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHD is 0.03%, a decrease of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 1,136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 276K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 44.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHD by 39.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 133K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHD by 5.61% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 93K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 88K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 13.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHD by 20.25% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHD by 14.10% over the last quarter.

