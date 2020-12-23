James Hagedorn Is The CEO & Chairman of the Board of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) And They Just Sold 44% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that James Hagedorn, the CEO & Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$5.0m selling shares at an average price of US$191. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 44%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Scotts Miracle-Gro

In fact, the recent sale by James Hagedorn was the biggest sale of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$200. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 44% of James Hagedorn's holding.

Scotts Miracle-Gro insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SMG Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Scotts Miracle-Gro Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Scotts Miracle-Gro insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Scotts Miracle-Gro Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Scotts Miracle-Gro and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.