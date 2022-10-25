Companies
James Gunn, Peter Safran to be co-CEOs of Warner Bros Discovery's DC studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran will be co-heads of Warner Bros Discovery's DC studios, home to superheroes such as Wonder Woman and Superman, the company said on Tuesday.

Both Gunn and Safran have experience with the superhero genre and have brought heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe to hit films and series, including "Guardians of the Galaxy", "Aquaman" and "The Suicide Squad", the company said.

