James Fisher & Sons (LSE:FSJ) Price Target Decreased by 8.19% to 552.50

The average one-year price target for James Fisher & Sons (LSE:FSJ) has been revised to 552.50 / share. This is an decrease of 8.19% from the prior estimate of 601.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 434.30 to a high of 677.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.92% from the latest reported closing price of 406.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Fisher & Sons. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSJ is 0.01%, a decrease of 13.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 216K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSJ by 5.24% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 197K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSJ by 13.43% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 40K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSJ by 27.31% over the last quarter.

