James Fisher & Sons Director Joins Xaar plc

James Fisher & Sons (GB:FSJ) has released an update.

James Fisher & Sons plc has announced that Inken Braunschmidt, currently a Non-Executive Director, will join Xaar plc in a similar capacity starting June 1, 2024. This move complies with the regulatory requirements under Listing Rule 9.6.14R.

For further insights into GB:FSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.