News & Insights

Stocks

James Fisher & Sons Director Joins Xaar plc

May 30, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

James Fisher & Sons (GB:FSJ) has released an update.

James Fisher & Sons plc has announced that Inken Braunschmidt, currently a Non-Executive Director, will join Xaar plc in a similar capacity starting June 1, 2024. This move complies with the regulatory requirements under Listing Rule 9.6.14R.

For further insights into GB:FSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.