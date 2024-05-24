News & Insights

James Fisher Announces Major Asset Sale

James Fisher & Sons (GB:FSJ) has released an update.

James Fisher & Sons plc has announced the proposed sale of RMSpumptools Limited to ChampionX UK Limited for £90 million, with a general meeting scheduled for June 13, 2024, to seek shareholder approval. Major shareholders representing approximately 38.70% of the company’s share capital have already indicated support for the transaction. Completion is contingent on certain conditions, including regulatory approvals, with expectations to finalize the deal in the latter half of 2024.

