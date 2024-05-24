James Fisher Announces Major Asset Sale

James Fisher & Sons (GB:FSJ) has released an update.

James Fisher & Sons plc has announced the proposed sale of RMSpumptools Limited to ChampionX UK Limited for £90 million, with a general meeting scheduled for June 13, 2024, to seek shareholder approval. Major shareholders representing approximately 38.70% of the company’s share capital have already indicated support for the transaction. Completion is contingent on certain conditions, including regulatory approvals, with expectations to finalize the deal in the latter half of 2024.

For further insights into GB:FSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.