James Filler of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBK.A) Just Spent US$424k On A Handful Of Shares

Potential Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBK.A) shareholders may wish to note that insider James Filler recently bought US$424k worth of stock, paying US$93.87 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Century Bancorp

Notably, that recent purchase by insider James Filler was not the only time they bought Century Bancorp shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$84.74 per share in a US$571k purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$92.66 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Century Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$72.68 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CNBK.A Insider Trading Volume March 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 29% of Century Bancorp shares, worth about US$98m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Century Bancorp Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Century Bancorp we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

