James Dolan Is The Non-Executive Chairman of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) And They Just Sold 61% Of Their Shares

Some AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Non-Executive Chairman, James Dolan, recently sold a substantial US$4.6m worth of stock at a price of US$68.94 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 61%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

In fact, the recent sale by James Dolan was the biggest sale of AMC Networks shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$78.63). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 61% of James Dolan's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in AMC Networks than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AMC Networks insiders own about US$815m worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Insiders sold AMC Networks shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AMC Networks. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AMC Networks.

