James Cropper Reports Mixed Interim Results Amid Market Challenges

November 20, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

James Cropper (GB:CRPR) has released an update.

James Cropper has announced its interim results for the first half of FY25, showing a 7% increase in revenue compared to the previous half but an overall decline compared to the same period last year. The Advanced Materials division showed promising growth, especially in aerospace and defense, while the Paper & Packaging sector faced challenges due to market softness and high input costs. Despite the hurdles, the company has maintained strong customer relationships and improved its net debt position.

