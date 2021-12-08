James Carlsen of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Just Spent US$76k On Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that James Carlsen, a Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) insider, recently shelled out US$76k to buy stock, at US$7.62 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 31%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Custom Truck One Source

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mark Ein bought US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$5.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$8.10), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Custom Truck One Source insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CTOS Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

Custom Truck One Source is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Custom Truck One Source insiders own about US$78m worth of shares. That equates to 3.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Custom Truck One Source Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Custom Truck One Source insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Custom Truck One Source has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.