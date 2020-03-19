James Bell, Laban Jackson to retire from JPMorgan board

March 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that James Bell and Laban Jackson have decided to retire from board.

The two board members will retire when their term expire on the eve of the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, the company said. (http://bit.ly/2xVUE3H)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

