James Bay Minerals Shares Surge Amid Gold Project News

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited attributes a surge in its share price to the announcement of acquiring the Independence Gold Project in Nevada and the rising prices of gold and silver. The company confirms compliance with ASX Listing Rules and reports that it has received all assay results from its La Grande Project exploration in Canada. James Bay maintains strict confidentiality procedures for its assay results, ensuring controlled access and review before public release.

