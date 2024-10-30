James Bay Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in Perth. Key topics include reviewing the company’s financial performance and voting on resolutions such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the appointment of a new auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes by proxy if unable to attend in person.

