News & Insights

Stocks

James Bay Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in Perth. Key topics include reviewing the company’s financial performance and voting on resolutions such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the appointment of a new auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes by proxy if unable to attend in person.

For further insights into AU:JBY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.