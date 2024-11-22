James Bay Minerals Plans New Securities Issuance

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 187,500 fully paid ordinary securities. The securities are set to be issued on December 3, 2024, pending approval from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of the company’s strategic financial initiatives to enhance its market presence.

