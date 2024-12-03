James Bay Minerals Pauses Trading Amid Capital Raising

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited (ASX: JBY) has announced a trading halt on its shares as it prepares for a capital raising initiative. The trading pause, requested by the company, will last until December 6, 2024, or until further announcements are made. Investors are keenly watching for updates that could impact the stock’s market performance.

