James Bay Minerals Lists New Securities on ASX

November 06, 2024 — 03:10 am EST

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 750,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move marks a significant step for the company as it seeks to enhance its market presence and attract investors. The announcement reflects James Bay’s strategic initiatives to leverage capital markets for growth.

