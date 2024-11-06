James Bay Minerals Lists New Securities on ASX

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.
James Bay Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 750,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move marks a significant step for the company as it seeks to enhance its market presence and attract investors. The announcement reflects James Bay’s strategic initiatives to leverage capital markets for growth.
