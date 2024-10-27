News & Insights

James Bay Minerals Expands with Key Lithium and Gold Discoveries

October 27, 2024

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has identified promising lithium deposits at its Aqua Property in Quebec, Canada, which could boost its exploration potential. Additionally, the company has acquired a significant stake in the Independence Gold Project in Nevada, showcasing high-grade gold resources with strong growth prospects. These developments demonstrate James Bay Minerals’ strategic expansion and potential for enhanced shareholder value.

