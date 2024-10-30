James Bay Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited invites its shareholders to participate in the upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, where pivotal resolutions will be decided by a poll. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or via proxy before the meeting to ensure their voices are heard. This meeting serves as an important platform for shareholders to contribute to the company’s future direction.

