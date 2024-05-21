James B. Ramsey Makes Strategic Play: Invests $135K In SPS Commerce Stock Options

A notable acquisition unfolded on May 21, as Ramsey, Director at SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), reported the acquisition of stock options for 1,136 shares in an SEC filing.

What Happened: Ramsey, Director at SPS Commerce, engaged in a derivative transaction according to a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This involved the acquisition of stock options for 1,136 shares of SPSC, providing the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $80.31 per share.

The Tuesday morning update indicates SPS Commerce shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $199.42. At this value, Ramsey's 1,136 shares are worth $135,308.

Get to Know SPS Commerce Better

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management services for retailers, grocers, distributors, suppliers, and logistics firms to increase supply chain performance, optimize inventory levels and sell-through, reduce operational costs, improve order visibility, and satisfy consumer demands for a seamless omnichannel experience. Its solutions are delivered through the SPS Commerce platform and provide integrations and retail performance analytics to its customers. Its products are; Fulfillment, Analytics, and Other products like Assortment and Community also it provides one-time services such as professional services and testing and certification. The group derives revenue from recurring monthly fees and set-up fees.

A Deep Dive into SPS Commerce's Financials

Revenue Growth: SPS Commerce's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 65.58%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): SPS Commerce's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.49.

Debt Management: SPS Commerce's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 108.97, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 13.38 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 63.9, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of SPS Commerce's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.