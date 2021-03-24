Jamaica’s Central Bank to Pilot CBDC Beginning in May

The Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) is planning to pilot its central bank digital currency (CBDC) in May and is working with Ireland-based technology firm eCurrency Mint to support the rollout.

According to an announcement shared Tuesday, the BoJ said that “after an extensive procurement process” it had selected eCurrency Mint to support its pilot program.

Between May and the end of December this year, the Jamaican central bank will pilot the CBDC in the bank’s fintech regulatory sandbox.

The CBDC is then expected to be officially rolled out nationally in early 2022, and eCurrency Mint will be the provider, said the BoJ.

As reported by CoinDesk, the government of Jamaica views the accelerated transition to a digital society and economy as vital to economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

