Jamaica shaken by 5.4 magnitude quake - USGS

October 30, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by Devika Nair and Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck near Hope Bay, Jamaica, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday, with no immediate reports of serious damage.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

The island's prime minister Andrew Holness said in a post on social media that he hoped "everyone is safe following that earthquake" following reports of intense shaking in parts of the country, but did not point to any signs of damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) originally measured the quake at 5.7.

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru and Isabel Woodford in Mexico City, Editing by Franklin Paul)

