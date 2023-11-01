Jalles Machado (BSP:JALL3) Price Target Increased by 6.04% to 12.22

The average one-year price target for Jalles Machado (BSP:JALL3) has been revised to 12.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.04% from the prior estimate of 11.52 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.08 to a high of 16.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.81% from the latest reported closing price of 8.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jalles Machado. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JALL3 is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 3,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 702K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JALL3 by 22.93% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 498K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JALL3 by 14.93% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 426K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing a decrease of 32.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JALL3 by 15.73% over the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 375K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 55.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JALL3 by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 220K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JALL3 by 19.29% over the last quarter.

