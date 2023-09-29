News & Insights

Jalan-Kalrock consortium completes capital infusion in India's Jet Airways

September 29, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Jalan-Kalrock consortium said on Friday that it has fulfilled its commitment to infuse 3.50 billion rupees ($42.1 million) to revive the now-defunct Indian carrier Jet Airways.

Earlier this year, India's national company law tribunal allowed the ownership of Jet Airways to be transferred to the consortium of the United Kingdom-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Jalan, in an effort to revive the debt-ridden airline.

"With this infusion, all commitments by JKC now stand fulfilled to take control of the airline," the consortium said in a statement.

It was supposed to resume operations by the first quarter of 2022 under its new owners.

The consortium aims to re-establish the airline's operations from next year and further announcements regarding the launch date of Jet Airways will be made in the coming weeks, according to the statement.

