JAL to raise $1.6 bln in share sale amid pandemic pain

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd 9201.T said on Friday it will raise up to 168 billion yen ($1.62 billion) through a public offering and third-party allotment of shares to shore up its finances as the COVID-19 pandemic hits air travel.

