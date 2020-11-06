JAL to raise $1.6 bln in share sale amid pandemic pain

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd 9201.T said on Friday it will raise up to 168 billion yen ($1.62 billion) through a public offering and third-party allotment of shares to shore up its finances as the COVID-19 pandemic hits air travel.

($1 = 103.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by David Dolan)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

