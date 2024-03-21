JAL plans to buy 42 planes by March 2034 for fuel efficiency, expansion

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines 9201.T plans to buy 31 wide-body and 11 narrow-body jets in the years from April 2025 to March 2034 as it eyes higher fuel efficiency and plans to expand international services, the airline said on Thursday.

Japan's second-largest airline plans to buy 21 Airbus AIR.PA wide-body A350-900 and 10 Boeing BA.N 787 Dreamliner jets, the company said in a statement.

It also plans to buy 11 A321neo narrow-body jets between fiscal years 2025 to 2033.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

