News & Insights

Companies
BA

JAL nears decision on potential wide-body jet order, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

March 19, 2024 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by Allison Lampert, Lisa Barrington, Tim Hepher, Maki Shiraki for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines 9201.T is nearing a decision on a potential order of about two dozen wide-body jets with Boeing BA.N tipped to win at least part of the multi-billion-dollar deal with its 787 Dreamliner, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The carrier is the latest Asian operator to wade into a tightening market for long-haul aircraft after a prolonged downturn in demand for the industry's big jets.

JAL, which is expected to review its medium-term plans on Thursday, declined to comment.

Boeing and Airbus also declined to comment.

Korean Air 003490.KS plans to buy around 20 A350 jets from Airbus AIR.PA, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as it gears up for a pending merger with Asiana Airlines 020560.KS.

Wide-body jets are in demand as international travel nears a full recovery from the pandemic and has spilled over into competition for engine and maintenance contracts.

In February, Thai Airways officially unveiled an order for 45 Boeing 787s powered by GE engines after Airbus lost a fierce contest to supply its Rolls Royce-powered A350s.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert, Lisa Barrington, Tim Hepher, Maki Shiraki; Editing by Richard Chang)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
AIR
RR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.