JAL Group Posts Loss In H1; Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The JAL Group (JAPSY.OB) reported a loss of 161.2 billion yen during the first half of fiscal 2020 compared to profit of 54.1 billion yen, previous year. EBIT recorded a loss of 223.9 billion yen, compared to profit of 82.9 billion yen. Operating revenue was 194.7 billion yen, down 74% year-over-year.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects loss to owners of parent of 270 billion yen to 240 billion yen. Revenue is anticipated in a range of 530 billion yen to 600 billion yen.

