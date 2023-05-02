News & Insights

JAL expects 60% profit rise in further post-pandemic recovery

May 02, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co 9201.T on Tuesday forecast a 60% rise in net profit for the current business year as travel demand recovers further from the COVID-19 pandemic, and after swinging back to the black for the first time in three years.

For the business year to March 2024, JAL expects a group net profit of 55 billion yen ($399.8 million), compared with 33.8 billion yen last year. Nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast a mean profit of 75.3 billion yen.

A pick-up in travel demand throughout the last fiscal year offset higher fuel costs to help Japan's second-largest airline return to profit.

Group revenue is expected to rise 20.5% to 1.66 trillion yen, the company said.

Last month, the country's top airline ANA Holdings 9202.T also reported an annual profit and expected a further rise this year. ID:nL1N36U0DZ

($1 = 137.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com))

