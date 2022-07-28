JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings Beat

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.

Following the results, the company’s shares surged 34.7% during the after-hours trading session on July 27. During the quarter, the company benefited from robust demand for its products. The company continues to witness strong demand for its major toy businesses, especially Disney’s Encanto and Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog. Despite supply chain headwind, the company reported its first profitable second quarter in ten years.

Stephen Berman, chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific, stated, “We’re excited to continue to delight our consumers with a tremendous offering across our toy, consumer product and Halloween ranges, both on-shelf and on-line, and in the US and internationally.”

Q2 Earnings and Revenues

During the second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 73 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss of 44 cents per share.

Quarterly revenues of $220.4 million surpassed the consensus mark of $145 million by 52.1%. The top line increased 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s results benefited from a sharp increase in shipments. During the first half of 2022, the company’s shipments crossed $300 million for the first time in the company’s history.

Net sales in the company’s Toys/Consumer Products segment increased 82.6% globally on a year-over-year basis, while sales in the Costumes segment increased 132.2% year over year. Sales from Action Play and Dolls business increased 89.4% and 107.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Highlights

In the reported quarter, gross margin came in at 27.6%, down 77 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter. The downside was mainly caused by a rise in inbound freight expenses. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $27.1 million during the quarter compared with $5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) came in at $62.3 million compared with $38.3 million as of Jun 30, 2021. Debt, non-current portion, net as of Jun 30, 2022, was $82.5 million compared with $95.7 million as of Jun 30, 2021.

