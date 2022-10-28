JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line also increased year over year.

Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.2% during the after-hours trading session on Oct 27. During the quarter, the company benefited from robust demand for its products. The company’s costume business is also performing well. This year, the company has already shipped 25% more costumes than the last year.

Stephen Berman, chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific, stated, “We are on track to deliver full-year 2022 revenue growth around 20% vs. prior year for the second year in a row, which are exceptional results that the team and I are very proud of.”

Q3 Earnings and Revenues

During the third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $3.67 per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.69.

Quarterly revenues of $323 million surpassed the consensus mark of $279 million by 15.6%. The top line increased 36% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s results benefited from a sharp increase in shipments.

Net sales in the company’s Toys/Consumer Products segment increased 56% globally (50% North America, 85% International) on a year-over-year basis, while sales of the Disguise costumes segment decreased 17% year over year.

Operating Highlights

In the reported quarter, gross margin came in at 28.5%, down 310 basis points from the prior-year quarter. The downside was mainly caused by a rise in inbound freight expenses. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $59.4 million during the quarter compared with $41.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) came in at $76.6 million compared with $26.7 million as of Sep 30, 2021. Debt, non-current portion, net as of Sep 30, 2022, was $65.2 million compared with $93.9 million as of Sep 30, 2021.

JAKKS Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

