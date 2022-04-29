JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 3.8% during the after-hours trading session on Apr 28.



Stephen Berman, chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific, stated, “As the year begins, we are starting to see strong results as more consumers discover and embrace films like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Disney’s Encanto, and want to deepen their relationships with the characters by engaging with a broad array of our toys, Halloween Costumes, day-to-day role play and many other related products.”

Q1 Earnings and Revenues

During the first quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss of 28 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 96 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss of $1.77 per share.

Quarterly revenues of $120.9 million surpassed the consensus mark of $91 million by 33.4%. The top line increased 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by growth in Action Play, Dolls/Dress-up and Costumes business. However, this was partially offset by weakness in the Outdoor/Seasonal business.



Net sales in the company’s Toys/Consumer Products segment increased 39.1% globally on a year-over-year basis, while sales in the Costumes segment increased 145.9% year over year. Sales from Action Play and Dolls business increased 93.2% and 37.3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Highlights

In the reported quarter, gross margin came in at 24.7%, down 640 basis points (bps) from 31.1% reported in the prior-year quarter. The downside was mainly caused by a rise in inbound freight expenses. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.9 million during the quarter against ($2.4) million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) came in at $39.2 million compared with $84.1 million as of Mar 31, 2021. Debt, non-current portion, net as of Mar 31, 2022, was $92.9 million compared with $155 million as of Mar 31, 2021.

