JAKKS Pacific Surges On Swing To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) shares are spiking more than 40 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported second-quarter profit compared to loss last year.

The company reported posted profit of $26.2 million or $2.61 per share, compared to net loss of $15.4 million or $2.48 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $21.1 million or $2.10 per share.

For the second quarter, the company reported 96 percent increase in net sales to $220.42 million from $112.35 million last year.

Currently, the stock is at $24.01, up 40.57 percent from the previous close of $17.08 on a volume of 697,426.

